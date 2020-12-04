On this day ...
DECEMBER 4, 1956 — Notre Dame quarterback Paul Hornung edged Tennessee’s Johnny Majors to win the Heisman Trophy.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m. (exhibition)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sacramento State at Idaho, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE DIVING
Idaho at Lumberjack Diving Invitational, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Orofino at Timberline-Weippe, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Meadows Valley, 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
Nezperce at Meadows Valley, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clearwater Valley/Grangeville at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Yellowstone Christian at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m. (exhibition), KOZE-AM (950)
Women’s college basketball — Sacramento State at Idaho, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
High school boys’ basketball — Sandpoint at Lewiston, 7 p.m., KZBG-FM (92.1); Prairie at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m., KORT-FM (92.7); Orofino at Timberline-Weippe, 7:30 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 2, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; European Tour: The Dubai Championship, final round, 10:30 p.m., TGC
Surfing — WSL: The Maui Pro, noon, FS2
Men’s college basketball — Kennesaw State at Creighton, 2 p.m., FS1; Wisconsin at Marquette, 4 p.m., FS1; Troy at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon vs. Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Colorado at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Jimmy V Women’s Classic: DePaul vs. Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; USC at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Washington at California, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college hockey — Arizona State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., NBCSN
College football — Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
SATURDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: The South African Open, third round, 3 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, third round, 11 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Burnley, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 6 a.m., ESPN2
College football — Ohio State at Michigan State, 9 a.m., ABC; Texas at Kansas State, 9 a.m., Fox; Texas A&M at Auburn, 9 a.m.; Oklahoma State at TCU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Penn State at Rutgers, 9 a.m., FS1; Kansas at Texas Tech, 9 a.m. FS2; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; Indiana at Wsiconsin, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Florida at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; West Virginia at Iowa State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Tulsa at Navy, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Illinois, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Stanford at Washington, 1 p.m., Fox; Oregon at California, 4 p.m., ESPN; Colorado at Arizona, 4 p.m., FS1; Clemson at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at LSU, 5 p.m., CBS; Baylor at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., Fox; Oregon State at Utah, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Fresno State at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., FS2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Farleigh Dickinson at Providence, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Boxing — Premier Boxing Champions undercard, 4 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (middleweight), 7 p.m., ESPN2