On this day ...
FEBRUARY 5, 2003 — Bob Knight wins his 800th game, becoming the fourth Division I men’s coach to reach the mark in guiding Texas Tech past Nebraska 75-49.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Cheney, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 1A-D1 district tournament — Kamiah vs. Potlatch, 4:30 p.m. at LCSC Activity Center
Idaho Class 1A-D1 district tournament — Lapwai vs. Troy, 6 p.m. at LCSC Activity Center
Idaho Class 1A-D1 district tournament — Prairie vs. Genesee, 7:30 p.m. at LCSC Activity Center
Clarkston at Cheney, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Clarkston at Cheney, 5:30 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5)
High school girls basketball — Clarkston at Cheney, 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — USTA: USTA Men’s Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women’s Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds, 2 p.m., Tennis; ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, 2 a.m. Thursday
Men’s college basketball — Villanova at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Iowa State at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Wake Forest at Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Orlando at Boston, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Miami at L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Boston at Chicago. 5 p.m., NBCSN
Golf — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, first round, 8 p.m., TGC