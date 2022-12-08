DECEMBER 8, 2012 — Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel became the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, taking college football’s top individual prize after a record-breaking debut. Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o finished a distant second and Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein was third in the voting.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northwest Indian College at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m. (exhibition)
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Colfax at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Freeman at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Clearwater Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Genesee at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Freeman at Pullman, 7 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Highland at Deary, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS WRESTLING
Colfax at East Valley, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Northwest Indian College at Lewis-Clark State, 5:30 p.m. (exhibition), KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school girls basketball — Colfax at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Freeman at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school boys basketball — Freeman at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7); Colfax at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Ohio St. vs. Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament regional semifinal: Marquette at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2;
Men’s college basketball — Rutgers at Ohio St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa St. at Iowa, 5 p.m., FS1; Colorado St. at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Jacksonville St. at Utah, 7 p.m., Pac-12
College football — The Home Depot College Football Awards, 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Kansas at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12
NFL — Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 5:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
Golf — DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, second round, 2 a.m. Friday, TGC