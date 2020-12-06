On this day ...
DECEMBER 6, 1990 — The Tampa Bay Lightning and Ottawa Senators received approval to join the NHL in 1992-93.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Washington at USC, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE DIVING
Idaho at Lumberjack Diving Invitational, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KCLK-AM/fM (1430/107.3)
College football — Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m., KTHR-FM (104.3/103.9), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s soccer — FFASL: Manchester City at Everton, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — Formula One: The Sakhir Grand Prix, 9:05 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Villanova at Texas, 10 a.m., ESPN; Missouri at Wichita State, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Stony Brook at St. John’s, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Xavier at Cincinnati, noon, ESPN; Oklahoma at TCU, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Wyoming at Oregon State, 1 p.m., Pac-12; West Virginia at Georgetown, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Kentucky at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ESPN; California at UCLA, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, final round, 10 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
NFL — Cleveland at Tennessee, 10 a.m., CBS; N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Philadelphia at Green Bay, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Denver at Kansas City, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Men’s soccer — MLS Eastern Conference final: New England at Columbus, noon, ABC
Skiing — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Utah at Oregon, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Baylor at Arkansas, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M at Texas, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
College football — Washington State at USC, 4:30 p.m., FS1