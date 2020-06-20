On this day ...
JUNE 20, 1980 — Roberto Duran earned a 15-round decision against Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal to win the world welterweight crown.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Mission Valley Mariners, 2 p.m. at Big Bucks Tournament in Libby, Mont.
Moscow Blue Devils vs. Coeur d’Alene (17U) Lumbermen, 7 p.m. at Big Bucks Tournament in Libby, Mont.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — IHR: The Royal Ascot, 6 a.m., NBC; America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m., FS1; America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; The Belmont Stakes, noon, NBC; Trackside Live!, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Dortmund at RB Leipzig, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Arsenal at Brighton, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, third round, noon, CBS
Auto racing — ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 200, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The MoneyLion 300, 2:30 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, noon, Tennis
MMA — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 2 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov (heavyweights), 5 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez (welterweights), 8 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
KBO Baseball — Doosan at LG, 12:55 a.m., ESPN
Australian rules football — Port Adelaide at Fremantle, 1 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Sheffield United at Newcastle United, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa, 8:10 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, 11 a.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, noon, CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 11 a.m., CBS
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, noon, Fox; Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, noon, NBCSN; Monster Energy Supercross: Round 17, 1 p.m., NBC
Awards show — The 2020 ESPYS, 6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2