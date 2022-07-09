On this day ...

JULY 9, 1932 — The NFL awarded a franchise to Boston under the ownership of George Preston Marshall, Vincent Bendix, Jay O’Brien and Dorland Doyle. The Boston Braves changed their nickname to Redskins in 1933 and moved to Washington after the 1936 season.

Today

LEGION BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark Twins at Roseburg Dr. Stewart’s (2), 5 p.m.

Spokane Expos vs. Orofino Merchants, 9 a.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

Nampa Braves vs. Gonzaga Prep, noon in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

Orofino Merchants vs. Mt. Spokane, 1 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Church FIeld

Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Gonzaga Prep, 3 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

West Valley vs. Gooding Diamondbacks, 4 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Mt. Spokane, 6 p.m. in Clancy Ellis Tournament at Harris Field

Deer Park at Asotin County Blues (2), 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Fishing — SFC: The South Jersey Yacht Sales Offshore Showdown, 6 a.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Wimbledon: women’s championship, 6 a.m., ESPN; Wimbledon: men’s doubles championship, 8:30 a.m., ESPN

Golf — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, third round, 7 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; American Century Championship: second round, 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9 a.m., USA; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, 10:30 a.m., FS1; AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Southwick National, 10:30 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 250, 2 p.m., USA; SRX Racing Series: Nashville, 5 p.m., CBS

Women’s lacrosse — World championship: U.S. vs. Canada, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Bowling — PBA Tour Finals: championship, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Sweden, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

WNBA — Skills competition, noon, ESPN

MLB — Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., FS1; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., Fox; Toronto at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

NBA summer league — Orlando vs. Sacramento, 1 p.m., ESPN; Detroit vs. Washington, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN2; New Orleans vs. Portland, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — MLS: Portland at Seattle, 1:30 p.m., Fox; MLS: Nashville SC at Charlotte FC, 4 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Club América at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: preliminaries, 3 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev (lightweights), 6 p.m., ESPN

Hockey — 3ICE: Team Trottier vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Boxing — WBC Championship: Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas (featherweights), 6 p.m.

Australian rules football — Carlton at West Coast, 11:30 p.m., FS2

SUNDAY

Cycling — UCI: Tour de France, stage 9, 5 a.m., USA

Auto racing — Formula One: The Rolex Austrian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, noon, USA

Tennis — Wimbledon: men’s championship, 6 a.m., ESPN; Wimbledon: women’s doubles championship, 9 a.m., ESPN; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Golf — PGA Tour: The Scottish Open, final round, 7 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; American Century Championship: final round, 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Barbasol Championship, final round, noon, TGC

Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Iceland, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Bowling — PBA: The Elias Cup Finals, 10 a.m., FS1

WNBA — All-Star game: Team Stewart vs. Team Wilson, 10 a.m., ABC

Women’s football — PRO National Championship: Minnesota vs. Boston, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Basketball — BIG3: Trilogy vs. Aliens, 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies, Ball Hogs vs. Tri State, noon, CBS

NBA summer league — Indiana vs. Sacramento, noon, ESPN; Chicago vs. New York, 2 p.m., ESPN2

MLB — Toronto at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; 2022 MLB All-Star selection show, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

Tags

Recommended for you