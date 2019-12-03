On this day ...

DECEMBER 3, 1950 — Tom Fears of the Los Angeles Rams had 18 receptions against Green Bay.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Timberlake at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Hanford at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Oakesdale, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Troy, 4:30 p.m.

Gar-Pal at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Grangeville at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.

Deary at Highland-Craigmont, 6 p.m.

Kootenai at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Hanford at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Genesee at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.

Asotin at Oakesdale, 6 p.m.

Gar-Pal at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Soccer — Premier League, Manchester City at Burnley, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.

Men’s basketball — St. Peter’s at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Iowa at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Oral Roberts at Creighton, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Florida State at Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Duke at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN.

NBA — Dallas at New Orleans, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Portland at Clippers, 7 p.m., TNT.

NHL — Tampa Bay at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBCSN.

