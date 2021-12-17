On this day ...
DECEMBER 17, 1987 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan scored 52 points to lead the Bulls to a 111-100 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Idaho vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. at Maui Wahine Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Lewis and Clark at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Ridgeline at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Highland, 6 p.m.
Prairie at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 6:30 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 7 p.m.
Post Falls at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Ridgeline at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Oakesdale, 5 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Deary, 6 p.m.
Grangeville at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino vs. McCall-Donnelly, 5:30 p.m. in Nyssa (Ore.) Christmas Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman, Lewiston at Tri-State 2021 at North Idaho College, 9 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Ridgeline at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); Lewis and Clark at Clarkston, 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m. at Maui Wahine Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii, KMAX-AM (840)
High school girls basketball — Ridgeline at Pullman, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
College football — Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo, 9 a.m., ESPN; Cure Bowl: N. Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NJCAA Division I national championship: New Mexico Military vs. Iowa Western, 5 p.m., CBSSN; FCS playoff semifinal: James Madison at N. Dakota St., 6:15 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, 9:30 a.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger quarterfinals, 1 p.m., Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout: St. Bonaventure vs. Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — SMU at Colorado, 5 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — Golden State at Boston, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; San Antonio at Utah, 6 p.m., ROOT; L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Speed skating — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men’s and Women’s 500m, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
Sailing — SailGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Day 2, 9 p.m., CBSSN
SATURDAY
Men’s soccer — FIFA Arab Cup third-place match: Egypt vs. Qatar, 1:45 a.m., FS1; Serie A: Rome at Atalanta, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Burnley at Ashton Villa, 6 a.m., NBCSN; FIFA Arab Cup final: Tunisia vs. Algeria, 7 a.m., FS1; Serie A: Juventus at Bologna, 9 a.m., CBSSN; International friendly: USA vs Bosnia, 5 p.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis; Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger semifinals and doubles final, 11 a.m., Tennis; Maia 2-ATP Challenger singles final, 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
College football — Boca Raton Bowl: W. Kentucky vs. Appalachian St., 8 a.m., ESPN; Celebration Bowl: S. Carolina St. vs. Jackson St., 9 a.m., ABC; New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno St., 11:15 a.m., ESPN; Independence Bowl: UAB vs. BYU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; LendingTree Bowl: E. Michigan vs. Liberty, 2:45 p.m., ESPN; LA Bowl: Utah St. vs. Oregon St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Purdue at Butler, 9 a.m., Fox; Tennesse at Memphis, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga, 10 a.m., CBS; St. John’s vs. Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., FS1; Bakersfield at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Notre Dame at Indiana, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Louisville at W. Kentucky, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; North Carolina vs. UCLA, noon, CBS; Maruqette at Xavier, 1 p.m., FS1; N. Colorado at Washington St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Providence at UConn, 2 p.m., Fox; West Virginia at UAB, 2 p.m., CBSSN; California Baptist at Arizona, 3 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Texas A&M at Oregon St., 5 p.m., Pac-12; Auburn at Saint Louis, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Baylor at Oregon, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The PNC Championship Pro-Am, 10:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC
NFL — Las Vegas at Cleveland, 1:30 p.m., NFL Network; New England at Indianapolis, 5:15 p.m., NFL Network
PBL baseball — Cangrejeros de Santurce at Criollos de Caguas, 2 p.m., FS2
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Richardson Hitchins vs. Malik Hawkins (super lightweight), 3 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: David Morrell Jr. vs. Alantez Fox (super middleweight), 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s college basketball — Stanford at Tennessee, 2:15 p.m., ESPN2
Speedskating — U.S. Olympic trials: Short track, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA tournament championship: TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Edmonton at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT