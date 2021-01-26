On this day ...
JANUARY 26, 2002 — Jennifer Capriati produced the greatest comeback in a Grand Slam final to overcome Martina Hingis and defend her Australian Open title. Capriati saved four match points before clinching a 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2 victory.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Arizona Intercollegiate, Tucson, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Deary at Highland, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 6:30 p.m. MST
Kendrick at Nezperce, 7 p.m.
Troy at Prairie, 5:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lapwai at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Logos at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Troy, 6 p.m.
Garden Valley at Salmon River, 5 p.m. MST
Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at Nezperce, 5:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Leeds United at Newcastle United, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Manchester City at West Bromwich Albion, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN.
College golf — Southwestern Invitational, 1:30 p.m., TGC.
Men’s basketball — Kentucky at Alabama, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Georgia Tech at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN; Missouri at Aburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
NHL — Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN.