JULY 30, 1870 — Monmouth Park, a horse racing track in Oceanport, N.J., opened with a five-day race meet.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Idaho Class AA state tournament, Harris Field, Lewiston — Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Idaho Falls, games at 10:30 a.m. and, if necessary, 1:30 p.m.

Idaho Class A state tournament, Burley — Moscow Blue Devils vs. Pocatello Razorbacks, 11:30 p.m. PDT

SPORTS ON RADIO

Legion baseball — Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Idaho Falls, games at 10:30 a.m. and, if necessary, 1:30 p.m., KOZE-FM (950)

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).

SPORTS ON TV

Pan American Games — Day 7, from Peru, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., ROOT.

