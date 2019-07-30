On this day ...
JULY 30, 1870 — Monmouth Park, a horse racing track in Oceanport, N.J., opened with a five-day race meet.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Idaho Class AA state tournament, Harris Field, Lewiston — Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Idaho Falls, games at 10:30 a.m. and, if necessary, 1:30 p.m.
Idaho Class A state tournament, Burley — Moscow Blue Devils vs. Pocatello Razorbacks, 11:30 p.m. PDT
SPORTS ON RADIO
Legion baseball — Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Idaho Falls, games at 10:30 a.m. and, if necessary, 1:30 p.m., KOZE-FM (950)
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Pan American Games — Day 7, from Peru, 5 p.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., ROOT.