On this day ...
MARCH 21, 1959 — Oscar Robertson had the first triple-double in the NCAA tournament’s Final Four history, with 39 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in Cincinnati’s 98-85 win against Louisville in the third-place game.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Portland State, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Duck Invitational, 8 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Fresno State Classic, 8:15 a.m. in Fresno, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Timberline at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Genesee at Lewiston JV, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie at Lapwai, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Kendrick, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Culdesac, Orofino at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course
Pullman at Jim Chriver Cup, noon in Spokane
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Miami Open-WTA first round, 8 a.m., Tennis
College softball — Arizona at UCLA, noon, Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament second round: Kansas St. vs. NC State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: Belmont vs. Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: Ohio St. vs. LSU, 5 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament second round: UCF vs. UConn, 6 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament second round: North Carolina vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Portland at Detroit, 4 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — Stanford at Arizona, 6 p.m., Pac-12