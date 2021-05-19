On this day ...

MAY 19, 1991 — Willy T. Ribbs became the first black driver to make the lineup for the Indianapolis 500.

Today

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Liberty at Asotin, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Liberty at Asotin, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Clarkston, Cheney, East Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Pullman, Mead, Gonzaga Prep at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Colfax, Pomeroy at Liberty-Spangle, 5 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, final, 11:50 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN

Women’s college tennis — NCAA National Championships, 2:30 p.m., Tennis

NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: Washington at Boston, first round, game 3, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Nashville at Carolina, first round, game 2, 5 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup North Division: Winnipeg at Edmonton, first round, game 1, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: St. Louis at Colorado, first round, game 2, 7:30 p.m., CNBC

WNBA — Indiana at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBSSN

NBA play-in round — Western Conference: San Antonio at Memphis, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Rugby — MLR: Los Angeles at Austin, 5 p.m., FS2

MLB — Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, 7 p.m., FS2

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis

Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2

