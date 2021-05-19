On this day ...
MAY 19, 1991 — Willy T. Ribbs became the first black driver to make the lineup for the Indianapolis 500.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty at Asotin, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Liberty at Asotin, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Cheney, East Valley at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Pullman, Mead, Gonzaga Prep at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Colfax, Pomeroy at Liberty-Spangle, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Coppa Italia Cup: Atalanta vs. Juventus, final, 11:50 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s college tennis — NCAA National Championships, 2:30 p.m., Tennis
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: Washington at Boston, first round, game 3, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Nashville at Carolina, first round, game 2, 5 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup North Division: Winnipeg at Edmonton, first round, game 1, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: St. Louis at Colorado, first round, game 2, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
WNBA — Indiana at Connecticut, 4 p.m., CBSSN
NBA play-in round — Western Conference: San Antonio at Memphis, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference: Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Rugby — MLR: Los Angeles at Austin, 5 p.m., FS2
MLB — Detroit at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, 7 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 1, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2