On this day ...
OCTOBER 17, 1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passed for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory against the Washington Redskins.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Potlatch at Lapwai, 1:30 p.m.
Lewiston at Post Falls, 1 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament semifinal
Salmon River vs. Cascade, 10:30 a.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene quad, 8 a.m.
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Ligx MX: Puebla at Monterrey, 3 p.m., FS2
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS1; NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
College football — Clemson at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ABC; Kansas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., Fox; Auburn at South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN; Navy at East Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Louisville at Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m., NBC; UCF at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPN; North Carolina at Florida State, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Southern Mississippi at UTEP, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Georgia at Alabama, 5 p.m., CBS
Auto racing — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, 1 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: round robin, 9:30 a.m., Tennis
Swimming — ISL: The N 1, 11 a.m., CBS
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando, 1 p.m., CBS
MLB playoffs — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 6, 1:30 p.m., FS1; American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, 5:30 p.m., TBS
Bowling — PBA playoffs: round of 16, 3 p.m., Fox
Boxing — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (lightweights), 4:30 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: final, 12:30 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, 3:25 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2
Golf — European Tour: The Scottish Championship, final round, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series, 10 a.m., ESPN2
NFL — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; Chicago at Carolina, 10 a.m., Fox; Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 1:25 p.m., Fox; L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — NHRA: The AAA Texas FallNationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s soccer — Florida State at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB playoffs — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers, Game 7, 5 p.m., Fox and FS1