On this day ...
JUNE 10, 1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in racing history. Affirmed edged Alydar for the third time.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at NCAA outdoor championships, 6 p.m. at Hayward Field at University of Oregon
LEGION BASEBALL
Palouse Patriots at Lewis-Clark Twins (2), 5 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Mt. View (Idaho), 11:30 a.m. at Donnelley’s Sports 2022 Classic at Twin Falls High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 4, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, second round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — Formula 1: practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
College baseball — NCAA super regional: Texas at East Carolina, game 1, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, game 1, noon, ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Notre Dame at Tennessee, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Austria vs. France, 11:30 a.m., FS1
WNBA — Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Atlanta at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 4, 6 p.m., ABC
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime
College track and field — NCAA outdoor championships, 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SATURDAY
Australian rules football — St. Kilda at Brisbane, 2 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, second round, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: DoorDash 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Fishing — Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, 7 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., FS2; Belmont Stakes prep, noon, CNBC; Belmont Stakes, 2 p.m., NBC
College baseball — NCAA super regional: North Carolina at Arkansas, game 1, 8 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Texas at East Carolina, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Notre Dame at Tennessee, game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Louisville at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Oregon St. at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., FS1; UEFA Nations League group stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., FS2; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, noon, ABC
Track and field — Diamond League: Rome, 10 a.m., CNBC
USFL — New Jersey vs. Michigan, 10 a.m., NBC; Houston vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m., USA
MLB — Oakland at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4 p.m., Fox; Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
College track and field — NCAA outdoor championships, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference final: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, game 6, 5 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — UFC 275 preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — MLR quarterfinal: Rugby New York at Rugby Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Boxing — Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (super middleweights), 8 p.m., ESPN