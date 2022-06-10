On this day ...

JUNE 10, 1978 — Affirmed, ridden by Steve Cauthen, won the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in racing history. Affirmed edged Alydar for the third time.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Washington State at NCAA outdoor championships, 6 p.m. at Hayward Field at University of Oregon

LEGION BASEBALL

Palouse Patriots at Lewis-Clark Twins (2), 5 p.m.

Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Mt. View (Idaho), 11:30 a.m. at Donnelley’s Sports 2022 Classic at Twin Falls High School

SPORTS ON RADIO

NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 4, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

MLB — Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, first round, 6:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 9:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, second round, noon, TGC

Auto racing — Formula 1: practice, 6:55 a.m., ESPN

College baseball — NCAA super regional: Texas at East Carolina, game 1, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, game 1, noon, ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Notre Dame at Tennessee, game 1, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Austria vs. France, 11:30 a.m., FS1

WNBA — Seattle at Dallas, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Atlanta at Phoenix, 7 p.m., CBSSN

NBA Finals — Golden State at Boston, game 4, 6 p.m., ABC

Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 6 p.m., Showtime

College track and field — NCAA outdoor championships, 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB — Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

SATURDAY

Australian rules football — St. Kilda at Brisbane, 2 a.m., FS1

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Golf — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, second round, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round, noon, TGC

Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: DoorDash 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Fishing — Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, 7 a.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., FS2; Belmont Stakes prep, noon, CNBC; Belmont Stakes, 2 p.m., NBC

College baseball — NCAA super regional: North Carolina at Arkansas, game 1, 8 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Texas at East Carolina, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Notre Dame at Tennessee, game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Louisville at Texas A&M, noon, ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Oregon St. at Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., FS1; UEFA Nations League group stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., FS2; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, noon, ABC

Track and field — Diamond League: Rome, 10 a.m., CNBC

USFL — New Jersey vs. Michigan, 10 a.m., NBC; Houston vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m., USA

MLB — Oakland at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4 p.m., Fox; Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

College track and field — NCAA outdoor championships, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference final: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, game 6, 5 p.m., ESPN

Mixed martial arts — UFC 275 preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Rugby — MLR quarterfinal: Rugby New York at Rugby Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., FS2

Boxing — Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo (super middleweights), 8 p.m., ESPN

