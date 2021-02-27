On this day ...
FEBRUARY 27, 1977 — Stan Mikita of the Chicago Black Hawks scored his 500th goal in a 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
Washington State at Dixie State, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 1:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Kansas State at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho at WAC Diving Championships, 9:30 a.m. in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Washington State at Pac-12 Championships, 4:30 p.m. in Houston
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho at Big Sky Championships, 12:15 p.m. in Riverdale, Utah
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at Husky Classic, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clarkston vs. Shadle Park, 5 p.m. at University
Othello vs. Pullman, 1 p.m. at Martin Stadium
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston vs. Eagle, 3 p.m. in Class 5A state play-in game at Grangeville
Moscow at Lakeland, 6 p.m. in Game 3 of best-of-3 Class 4A district championship series
Genesee at Prairie, 6 p.m. in Class 1A Division I state play-in game
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Orofino, Grangeville, Clearwater Valley, Potlatch at Class 2A state tournament, 8 a.m. in Nampa
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Oakesdale at Colton, 1 p.m.
Pomeroy at Garfield-Palouse, 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Colton at St. John/Endicott-LaCrosse, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Oregon Tech at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — North Carolina at Florida State, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m, KQZB-FM (104.7), KCLX-AM (1450)
College football — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m., KZFN-FM (106.1)
High school boys’ basketball — Lewiston vs. Eagle, 3 p.m. in Class 5A state play-in game at Grangeville, KZBG-FM (99.1); Moscow at Lakeland, 6 p.m. in Game 3 of best-of-3 Class 4A district championship series, KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — Montpellier-ATP semifinals, 6 a.m., Tennis; Singapore-ATP doubles final, 9 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton at West Brom, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Diriyah E-Prix, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN; Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, 1:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, third round, 9 a.m. TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, third round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, second round, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college basketball — Texas at Texas Tech, 9 a.m., CBS; Michigan at Indiana, 9 a.m., Fox; Tennessee at Auburn, 9 a.m., ESPN; Georgetown at DePaul, 9 a.m., FS1; Washington at Arizona, 11 a.m., CBS; Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPN; LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Rice at Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Miami at Clemson, 11 a.m., ROOT; Marquette at Connectictu, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, noon, ABC; Florida at Kentucky, 1 p.m., CBS; Florida State at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Boise State at San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at California, 1 p.m. Pac-12; La Salle at George Mason, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Creighton at Xaiver, 2 p.m., Fox; Louisville at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Southern Illinois at Loyola (Chicago), 3 p.m., ESPN2; Northern Iowa at Illinois State, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon State at Stanford, 3:30 p.m., Pac-12; Baylor at Kansas, 5 p.m., ESPN; USC at Utah, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN; UCLA at Colorado, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s gymnastics — USAG: The Winter Cup, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — St. John’s at Creighton, 11 a.m., FS1; Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 1 p.m., SWX; Seton Hall at Villanova, 8 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Women’s college gymnastics — Oregon St. at UCLA, 11 a.m., Pac-12
College football — Eastern Washington at Idaho, 3 p.m., SWX
Boxing — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 4 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: Anthony Dirrell vs. Kyrone Davis (super middleweight), 5 p.m., Fox
Men’s college hockey — St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: Team Clark vs. Team Cruz, 5 p.m., FS2
NBA — Utah at Orlando, 5 p.m., ROOT; Dallas at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m., ABC
SUNDAY
Tennis — Singapore-ATP singles final, midnight, Tennis; Montpellier-ATP singles final, 6 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria, 3:25 a.m., ESPN; Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, 4 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Copa Do Brasil Final: Palmeiras at Grêmio, Leg 1 of 2, 11 a.m., FS2; Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey, 3 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: FC Juárez at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Villanova at Butler, 9 a.m., CBS; Memphis at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., ESPN; Michigan State at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN; Iowa at Ohio State, 1 p.m., CBS; Nevada at Utah State, 4 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
NHL — Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 9 a.m., NBC; Detroit at Chicago, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s college basketball — Wake Forest at Florida State, 9 a.m., ROOT; Georgia at Florida, 9:30 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; South Carolina at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona at Arizona State, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Miami at Clemson, 11 a.m., ROOT; Louisville at Notre Dame, noon, ESPN; Iowa at Wisconsin, noon, FS1; Maryland at Northwestern, 1 p.m., ESPN2; California at Stanford, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon St. at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Bowling — PBA: The Tournament of Champions, 10 a.m., Fox
Men’s college hockey — Westerm Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m., CBSSN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox
NBA — L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2 and 2 p.m., FS1
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Bastianelli, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Cruz vs. Team Sybeldon, 6 p.m., FS1
College wrestling — Pac-12 Championships: final round, 6 p.m., Pac-12