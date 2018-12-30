On this day ...
DECEMBER 30, 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for a second straight year.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Concordia-Edmonton at Lewis Clark State, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Washington, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Washington, 2 p.m., KQQQ-FM (104.7), KQQQ-AM (1150)
Men’s college basketball — Concordia-Edmonton at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m., KOZE-Am (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Soccer — Southampton vs. Manchester City, 6:10 a.m., NBCSN; Manchester United vs. Bournemouth, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN.
Women’s college basketball — Iowa at Michigan State, 10 a.m., ESPN2.
NFL — New York Jets at New England, 10 a.m., CBS; Dallas at New York Giants, 10 a.m., FOX; Arizona at Seattle, 1 p.m., FOX; Oakland at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., FOX; Indianapolis at Tennessee, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Rugby — Bath vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.