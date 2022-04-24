On this day ...
APRIL 25, 2013 — Miami’s Ray Allen scored 23 points and broke the NBA career playoff record for 3-pointers as the Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-91 for a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Allen’s five 3s against the Bucks gave him 322 for his career, two more than Reggie Miller.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference championship, 9 a.m. in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 8 a.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 7 a.m. in Sammamish, Wash.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference championship, 9 a.m. in Klamath Falls, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colton at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
Asotin at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
Nezperce at Prairie (2), 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lapwai at Troy, 4 p.m.
Grangeville JV at Nezperce, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
Kendrick at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lake City at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lake City at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lapwai at Lakeside Invite, 10 a.m.
Pomeroy at Sage Hills in Warden
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Munich-ATP and Estoril-ATP early rounds, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, noon, USA
Women's soccer — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Puerto Rico vs. U.S., 12:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Panama vs. Mexico, 3:50 p.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Utah at Dallas, game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT