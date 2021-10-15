On this day ...
OCTOBER 15, 1988 — Mario Lemieux of the Pittsburgh Penguins scored eight points — two goals and six assists — in a 9-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Eastern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon State, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State at Nuttycombe Invitational, 10:20 a.m. at Wisconsin
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Stanford Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Montana at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona State, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Arizona at Washington State, 11 a.m.
Idaho divers at Houston Diving Invitational, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. at UNLV
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Chewelah at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Deary at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
DeSales at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Council, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Timberline, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Boston at Houston, game 1, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College volleyball — Washington State at Oregon State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school football — Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1); Sandpoint at Moscow, 7 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Chewelah at Colfax, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Potlach at Kamiah, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP quarterfinals, 10 a.m., Tennis; Indian Wells-WTA semifinals, 6 p.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, first round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, second round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FC Köln at Hoffenheim, 11 a.m., ESPN2
NBA preseason — Boston at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — Clemson at Syracuse, 4 p.m., ESPN; Marshall at North Texas, 4 p.m., CBSSN; California at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; San Diego St. at San Jose St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12; California at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — LUX: Fight League 17, 4 p.m., FS2
MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Boston at Houston, game 1, 5 p.m., Fox
WNBA Finals — Phoenix at Chicago, game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN2
High school football — Mt. Spokane vs. Mead, 7 p.m., SWX
College volleyball — UCLA at Arizona, 8 p.m., Pac-12
SATURDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — British Champions Day, 5 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Wolves at Aston Villa, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC;
College football — UCF at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ABC; Auburn at Arkansas, 9 a.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at Texas, 9 a.m., Fox; Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN; Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Yale at UConn, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Sacramento St. at Montana, noon, SWX; Purdue at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Kentucky at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; BYU at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Fresno St. at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Toledo at Central Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Utah St. at UNLV, 4 p.m., CBSSN; TCU at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Washington, 5 p.m., Fox; Air Force at Boise St., 5 p.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Hawaii at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Indian Wells: ATP semifinals; ATP and WTA doubles finals, 11 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, noon, NBCSN
MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Boston at Houston, game 2, 1 p.m., Fox and FS1; National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, game 1, 5 p.m., TBS