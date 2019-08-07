On this day ...
AUGUST 7, 1999 — Wade Boggs became the first player to homer for his 3,000th hit — a two-run shot in Tampa Bay’s 15-10 loss to Cleveland.
Today
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Northwest Regional Tournament, Harris Field — Juneau Midnight Suns vs. Medford Mustangs, 10 a.m.; Bozeman vs. Lakeside Recovery, 1 p.m.; Casper Oilers vs. Idaho Falls Bandits, 4:30 p.m.; Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Kennewick Outlaws, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 3:40 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
American Legion baseball — Lewis-Clark Twins vs. Kennewick Outlaws, 7:30 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Rogers Cup, Men’s and Women’s early round, 8 a.m., TENNIS.
Little League Baseball — Southwest Regional, Teams TBD, final, at Waco, Texas, 10 a.m., ESPN; Southeast Regional, Teams TBD, final, at Warner Robins, Ga., noon, ESPN.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, from Saratoga Springs, Calif., 10 a.m., FS2.
Golf — U.S. Women’s Amateur, 1 p.m., FS1.
Jr. NBA Basketball — Global Championships: Pool play game 4, 3 p.m., FS2; Pool play game 5, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Pool play game 6, 6 p.m., FS1.
Major League Baseball — San Diego at Seattle, 3:40 p.m., ROOT; Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ESPN.