On this day ...
JUNE 1, 1925 — Lou Gehrig batted for Pee Wee Wanninger in the eighth inning and replaced Wally Pipp at first base to start his streak of 2,130 consecutive games.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
LSU Shreveport vs. Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.; Tennessee Wesleyan vs. Southeastern, 6:30 p.,m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3) and KHTR-FM (104.7)
NAIA World Series — Shreveport vs. Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — French Open, 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — UEFA World Cup Qualifier, Scotland vs. Ukraine, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Conmebol-UEFA Cup of Champions, Italy vs. Argentina, 11:30 a.m., FS1; International Friendly, U.S. vs. Morocco, 4 p.m., ESPN2; CPL, Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC, 5 p.m., FS2.
College men’s golf — NCAA tournament, 2 p.m., TGC; The Match, 4 p.m., TNT.
MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., ROOT; Angels at Yankees, 4 p.m., FS1.
NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay at Rangers, 5:10 p.m., ESPN.