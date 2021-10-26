On this day ...
OCTOBER 26, 1951 — Joe Louis loses his final fight, an eighth-round TKO to Rocky Marciano at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Marciano knocked Louis down with a left hook in the eighth round. Louis got to one knee at the count of three and took an eight-count before getting up. Marciano ended the fight with a right that sent Louis through the ropes and onto the ring apron. Louis’ career record is 66-3 with 52 knockouts.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Hoakalei Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Rogers at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Pullman at West Valley, 7 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 4 p.m.
Asotin at St. George’s, 6:30 p.m.
Colfax at Reardan, 6:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
World Series — Atlanta at Houston, game 1, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — The East Lake Cup: Match Play semifinals, noon, TGC
NBA — Philadelphia at New York, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Denver at Utah, 7 p.m., TNT
World Series — Atlanta at Houston, game 1, 5 p.m., Fox
NHL — Vegas at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPN; Montreal at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Women’s soccer — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, 5 p.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — PL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC, 5:30 p.m., FS2; MLS: Seattle at LA FC, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC, 7:30 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Wednesday, Tennis