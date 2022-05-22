On this day ...
MAY 22, 2003 — Annika Sorenstam became the first woman to play in a PGA Tour event in 58 years when she shot a 71 in the first round of the Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. Sorenstam missed the cut the next day by four shots.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Boston, 10:30 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Golden State at Dallas, game 3, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Pirelli Spanish Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN2; NTT IndyCar Series: qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, 2:30 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Race, 5 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Championship: final round, 6 a.m., ESPN and 10 a.m., CBS
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, championship round, 7 a.m., CBSSN and 9 a.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at Arsenal, 8 a.m., CNBC; Premier League: Newcastle United at Burnley, 8 a.m., TGC; Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City, 8 a.m., NBC; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Norwich City, 8 a.m., SyFy; Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 8 a.m., USA; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Portland FC, 7 p.m., FS1
College softball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. 1 p.m., ESPN2
USFL — Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans, 9 a.m., FS1; Houston vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — The French Open, first round, 10 a.m., NBC
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 3, 10:30 a.m., TNT; Eastern Conference semifinal: Carolina at NY Rangers, game 3, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference semifinal: Calgary at Edmonton, game 3, 5 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Seattle at Boston, 10:30 a.m., ROOT; Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA — Chicago at Washington, noon, ABC
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final: Golden State at Dallas, game 3, 6 p.m., TNT
Monday
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — The French Open, first round, 2 a.m., Tennis
Women’s college golf — NCAA individual national championships, 2 p.m., TGC
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Florida at Tampa Bay, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: Colorado at St. Louis, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Miami at Boston, 5:30 p.m., game 4, ABC
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT