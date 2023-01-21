On this day ...
JANUARY 21, 1953 — Dizzy Dean and Al Simmons were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The baseball writers passed over Joe DiMaggio in his first year of eligibility.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m.
Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State, Lewis-Clark State at, Idaho hosts Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open, 9 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Utah Tech at Idaho, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kettle Falls at Asotin, 4:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Potlatch, 1 p.m.
Colfax at St. George’s, 6 p.m.
Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 5:30 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John Endicott/Lacrosse, 5:30 p.m.
Genesee at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Logos, 2:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 4 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 5:30 p.m.
Cascade at Salmon River, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kettle Falls at Asotin, 3 p.m.
Colfax at St. George’s, 4:30 p.m.
Colton at Tekoa-Rosalia, 4 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at St. John Endicott/Lacrosse, 4 p.m.
Kamiah at Logos, 5:30 p.m.
Kellogg at Orofino, noon
Pomeroy at Oakesdale, 2:30 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Cascade at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Lapwai, Moscow, Potlatch, Pullman, Nezperce, Orofino at, Lewiston hosts Clearwater Classic, 9 a.m.
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at Bronco Invitational, 9 a.m. at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague
Pomeroy at Kittias Invite, 8 a.m.
Lewiston, Moscow at Lady Huskie Wrestling Invitational, 9 a.m. at Othello
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — TCU at Kansas, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Idaho at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM (950/95.5)
Women’s college basketball — Northwest at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
High school girls basketball — Colfax at St. George’s, 4:30 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
High school boys basketball — Colfax at St. George’s, 6 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at West Ham, 7 a.m., USA; The French Cup round of 32: Ajaccio at Toulouse, 8:50 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Newcastle at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Navy at Army, 8 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, third round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The American Express, third round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, third round, 4 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, final round, 11 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Miami at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN; Mississippi at Arkansas, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Georgetown at Xavier, 9 a.m., FS1; Dayton at George Washington, 9:30 a.m., USA; TCU at Kansas, 10 a.m., CBS; Navy at Army, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Arizona, 11 a.m., ABC; Iowa at Ohio St., 11 a.m., Fox; Texas A&M at Kentucky, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at Kansas St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; DePaul at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1; La Salle at Saint Louis, 11:30 a.m., USA; Tennessee at LSU, 1 p.m., ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado St. at Wyoming, 1 p.m., FS1; Marquette at Seton Hall, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Texas at West Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN; Virginia Tech at Clemson, 3 p.m., ESPN2; UNLV at Fresno St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; BYU at San Francisco, 5 p.m., CBSSN; Washington at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Pacific, 7 p.m., NBC; San Diego St. at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Stanford, 8 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NFL playoffs — Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1:30 p.m., NBC; N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s college gymnastics — UCLA at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Mixed martial arts — UFC 283: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ABC and ESPN
Tennis — Australian Open, round of 16, 5 p.m., ESPN2
SUNDAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBC; The French Cup round of 32: Pau at Lille, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Michigan St. at Indiana, 9 a.m., CBS; Butler at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Memphis at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Purdue, 10 a.m., FS1; Temple at Houston, noon, ESPN; Oregon St. at California, noon, Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — Davidson at Duquesne, 9 a.m., CBSSN; N.C. State at Louisville, 10 a.m., ABC; Arkansas at South Carolina, noon, ESPN2; Seton Hall at Marquette, noon, FS1; Texas at Baylor, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Colorado at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Utah at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, final round, 11 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The American Express, final round, noon, TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
NFL playoffs — Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon, CBS; Dallas at San Francisco, 3:30 p.m., Fox
Tennis — The Australian Open, round of 16, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college gymnastics — Utah at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN
Rodeo — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, championship round, 5 p.m., CBSSN