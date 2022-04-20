On this day ...
APRIL 20, 1958 — The Montreal Canadiens win the NHL Stanley Cup for the third straight year with a 5-3 victory against the Boston Bruins in the sixth game.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State at Seattle, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at El Macero (Calif.) Classic, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Big Sky Championship, 6 a.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Washington State at Pac-12 Championship, 8:30 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State vs. Washington at Pac-12 Championships, noon in Ojai, Cal.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lake City at Lewiston (2), 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Lakeside at Pullman, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
West Valley at Clarkston, 3:45 p.m.
Pullman at East Valley, 3:45 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school baseball — Lake City at Lewiston (2), 2 p.m., KVTY-FM (105.1)
College baseball — Washington State at Seattle, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Brooklyn at Boston, game 2, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — The German Cup semifinal: FC Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 11:45 a.m., USA; The Italian Cup: Fiorentina at Juventus, semifinal leg 2, noon, CBSSN; The Brazil Cup: Brasiliense at Atlético Mineiro, third round leg 1, 2:50 p.m., FS2; The Brazil Cup: Corinthians at Portuguesa, third round leg 1, 5:20 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Atlas at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Professional Championship: final round, noon, TGC
College softball — Virginia Tech at Tennessee, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Brooklyn at Boston, game 2, 4 p.m., TNT; Eastern Conference first round: Chicago at Milwaukee, game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
Mixed martial arts — PFL 1: lightweights & light heavyweights (main card), 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis