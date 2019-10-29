On this day ...
OCTOBER 29, 1950 — Detroit’s Wally Triplett gained 294 yards in kickoff returns and ended up with 331 total yards as the Lions pounded the Los Angeles Rams 65-24 on 41 third-quarter points.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Pullman at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Prescott at Pomeroy, 5 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Pullman at Clarkston, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s basketball — Lewis-Clark State at Idaho, KOZE-AM (950).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup, Nigeria vs. Ecuador, 12:50 a.m., and Brazil vs. New Zealand, 3:50 p.m., FS2; Liga MX, Querataro at Santos Laguna, 5:55 p.m., FS2; MLS playoffs, Seattle at LA FC, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Tennis — various tournaments, 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., Tennis.
College golf — East Lake Cup, noon, TGC.
NHL — Tampa Bay at Rangers, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.
World Series — Washington at Houston, 5 p.m., FOX.