On this day ...
OCTOBER 1, 2975 — In the “Thrilla in Manila,” Muhammad Ali beat Joe Frazier in 14 rounds to retain his world heavyweight title.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 8 p.m.
Timberline at Orofino, 7 p.m.
Logos at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Deary, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene, 4 p.m.
Post Falls at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Coeur d’Alene at Moscow, 4 p.m.
Lewiston at Post Falls, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
MLB playoffs — National League wild card series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN; National League wild card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 11 a.m., ABC; American League wild card series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3, noon, ESPN; National League wild card series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2, 2 p.m., ESPN2; National League wild card series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, first round, 10 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, noon, TGC; European Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, second round, 3:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
NFL — Denver at NY Jets, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network
Tennis — ATP/WTA: The French Open, third round, 2 a.m. Friday, Tennis
Rugby — NRL: Sydney at Penrith, qualifying final, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS2