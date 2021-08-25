On this day ...
AUGUST 25, 1922 — In one of the wildest games ever played, the Cubs beat the Phillies 26-23. The Cubs led 25-6 in the fourth inning, but held on as the game ended with the Phillies leaving the bases loaded
Horse racing — NYRA, Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2.
Little League World Series — TBD vs Ohio, Tom Seaver Bracket Semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN; TBD vs Nebraska, Hank Aaron bracket semifinal, noon, ESPN; California vs South Dakota, Tom Seaver bracket semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN; Michigan vs Hawaii, Hank Aaron bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
MLB — Los Angeles Dodgers, at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s soccer — MLS All Stars, vs Liga MX All-Stars, 6:30 p.m., FS1.
Women’s soccer — National Women’s Soccer League, New Jersey/New York Football Club at Portland Football Club, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN.