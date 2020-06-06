On this day ...
JUNE 6, 2007 — Trevor Hoffman became the first major leaguer with 500 career saves when he closes out the San Diego Padres’ 5-2 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Leverkusen, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa, 6:55 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — The Race All-Star Series, 9 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, 10 a.m., FS1; FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, 12:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, 1:30 p.m., Fox; IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN; IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, 5 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS1; Trackside Live!, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3 p.m., ESPN
Bowling — PBA: Strike Derby, 4 p.m., Fox
Rugby — NRL: Newcastle at Canberra, 11 p.m., FS1
SUNDAY
KBO Baseball — LG at Kiwoom, 12:55 a.m., ESPN
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen, 4:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Köln at Augsburg, 8:50 a.m., FS1
Tennis — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean, 4:30 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series, 8 a.m., FS2; NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, noon, Fox; Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Rodeo — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, 9:30 a.m., CBS
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1