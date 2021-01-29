On this day ...
JANUARY 29, 2010 — Former Washington State runner Bernard Lagat won a record eighth Wanamaker Mile at the 103rd Millrose Games in New York. Lagat, who finished in 3:56.34, had shared the record with Irish great Eamonn Coghlan.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stanford at Washington State, noon
Lewis-Clark State at Montana State-Billings, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho at Washington State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Lewis-Clark State at Bushnell Invitational, Cottage Grove, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Montana, 1:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kendrick at Orofino, 5 p.m.
Potlatch at Prairie, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Potlatch at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at North Idaho Rumble, Coeur d’Alene, 3 p.m.
Clearwater Valley Tournament, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s basketball — Stanford at Washington State, noon, KQZB-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, second round, noon
Women’s gymnastics — Alabama at Kentucky, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Women’s college basketball — Oregon at Utah, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona State at UCLA, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s basketball — St. Louis at Richmond, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; Xavier at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m., FS1; Boise State at Colorado State, 8 p.m., FS1
NBA — Milwaukee at New Orleans, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Utah, 7:05 p.m., ESPN, ROOT
X Games — Aspen 2021, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
SATURDAY
Golf — European Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, third round, 12:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: Farmers Insurance Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC, and noon, CBS; European Tour, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, final round, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Everton, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Burnley at Chelsea, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Toluca at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1
Men’s basketball — Alabama at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN; Clemson at Duke, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Providence at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Providence at Georgetown, 10 a.m., CBS; Indiana at Michigan, 10 a.m., CBS; La Salle at VCU, 10 a.m., NBCSN; Florida at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN; Texas Tech at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Weber State at Idaho, noon, SWX; Villanova at Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Auburn at Baylor, 1 p.m., ESPN: Arkansas at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 2 p.m ., ROOT; Xavier at Butler, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Kansas at Tennessee, 3 p.m., ESPN; Iowa State at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Texas at Kentucky, 5 p.m., ESPN; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Arizona State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
X Games — Aspen 2021, 10 a.m., ABC, and 7 p.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2, and 1 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Georgetown at Creighton, 11 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — Rolex 24 at Daytona, 12:30 p.m., NBC, and 8 p.m., NBCSN; Supercross: Indianapolis, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Rances Barthelemy vs. All Rivera (welterweights), 6 p.m., Fox; PBC Fight Night: Caleb Plant vs. Caleb Truax (super middleweight), 5 p.m., Fox
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC