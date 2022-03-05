On this day ...
MARCH 5, 1973 — New York Yankee pitchers Fritz Peterson and Mike Kekich announced they swapped wives and children.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
Washington State vs. Wichita State, 10 a.m. in Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at Arizona State, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA indoor national championships, 12:15 p.m. in Brookings, S.D.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State vs. Washington, USC at Las Vegas I, 9:15 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A consolation final at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian
Lapwai vs. Kamiah, 10:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I championship game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Logos vs. Grace, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I third-place game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Kendrick vs. North Gem, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II consolation final at Caldwell High School
Pullman vs. Lynden, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A championship game at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima
Colfax vs. Columbia, 9:30 a.m in Washington Class 2B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Colfax vs. Warden, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B championship game at Spokane Arena
Garfield-Palouse vs. Colton, 1 p.m. Washington Class 1B third-place game at Spokane Arena
Pomeroy vs. Mossyrock, 9:30 a.m. in Washington Class 1B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A consolation final at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, KRPL-AM (1400); Colfax vs. Columbia, 9:30 a.m in Washington Class 2B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450); Pullman vs. Lynden, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A championship game at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima, KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Warden, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B third-place/championship game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450)
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FC Bayern at Bayer Leverkusen, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Charlotte FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, 5 a.m. Sunday, USA
High school basketball — Washington state championships: consolation and third-place games, 8, 9:30, 11:15 and 1 p.m., SWX; Washington state championships: title games, 5, 7 and 9 p.m., SWX
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal: VCU vs. Dayton, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament quarterfinal: Georgetown vs. UConn, 9 a.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal: Saint Joseph’s vs. UMass, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament quarterfinal: Marquette vs. DePaul, 11:30 a.m., FS2; WCC tournament quarterfinal: Portland vs. Loyola Marymount, 1:30 p.m., ROOT; Big East tournament quarterfinal: St. John’s vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., FS2; Big East tournament quarterfinal: Seton Hall vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, third round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, second round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round, 8 p.m., TGC; Ladies European Tour: International Series Thailand, final round, 9 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS2 and 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 9, 4:30 p.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball — Alabama at LSU, 9 a.m., CBS; Villanova at Butler, 9 a.m., Fox; Arkansas at Tennesee, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Davidson at Dayton, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., CBS; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN; NC State at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Creighton, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s, 11:30 a.m., USA; Stanford at Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; Missouri Valley tournament semifinal: Loyola-Chicago vs. Northern Iowa, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Washington St., 1 p.m., CBS; Texas at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; VCU at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., ESPN; DePaul at UConn, 2 p.m., Fox; California at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12; North Carolina at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley tournament semifinal: Drake vs. Missouri St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Georgetown at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship: Morehead St. vs. Murray St., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at Colorado St., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; St. John’s at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; USC at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN; WCC tournament: San Francisco vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; UNLV at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1; WCC tournament: Santa Clara vs. Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — Chicago at Philadelphia, noon, ABC; Seattle at Washington, 4 p.m., ROOT
Horse racing — 1/ST Saturday: Triple Crown Prep, 1 p.m., CNBC; America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Swimming — TYR Pro Swim Series: day 1, 3 p.m., CNBC
Mixed martial arts — UFC 272: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Cross-country skiing — Paralympics: men’s 18K sitting, 6 p.m., USA; women’s 15K standing, 11 p.m., USA
Men’s college volleyball — BYU at USC, 7 p.m., Pac-12
Paralympics — Beijing, 7:30 p.m. (taped), NBC
Snowboarding — Paralymics: cross (taped), 7:30 p.m., USA
SUNDAY
Golf — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, final round, 1:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s soccer — FASL: Birmingham City at Arsenal, 4 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic FC at Livingston, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC, 1 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Portland at LA FC, 7 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
Fishing — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, 5 a.m., FS1
Tennis — Lyon-WTA final, 6 a.m., Tennis; Monterrey-WTA final, 2:30 p.m., Tennis
Bowling — WSOB PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, 9 a.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Houston at Memphis, 9 a.m., CBS; Big South tournament championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Ohio St., 9:30 a.m., Fox; Missouri Valley tournament championship: TBD, 11 a.m., CBS; Patriot League tournament semifinal: TBD, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Patriot League tournament semifinal: TBD, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Maryland at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m., CBS; Iowa at Illinois, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN; Southeastern Conference tournament championship: TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship: TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament semifinal: TBD, noon, FS1; Big Ten tournament championship: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament semifinal: TBD, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 tournament championship: TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Paralympics — Beijing (taped), 9 a.m., NBC
NBA — Brooklyn at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Phoenix at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Toronto at Cleveland, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; New York at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college gymnastics — California at UCLA, noon, Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox
NHL — Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m., TNT; Seattle at Carolina, ROOT
Men’s college lacrosse — Utah at Jacksonville, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college hockey — Big Ten tournament quarterfinal: Michigan St. at Michigan, game 3, 4 p.m., FS2
College wrestling — Big 12 tournament championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Pac-12 tournament championship, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Cross country skiing — Paralympics: men’s 20K (taped), 6 p.m., USA; women’s 15K vision impaired (taped), 8:30 p.m., USA; women’s 15K standing (taped), 10:30 p.m., USA
Sled hockey — Paralympics: U.S. vs. South Korea, 9:05 p.m., USA
Snowboarding — Paralymics: cross finals (taped), 9:35 p.m., USA