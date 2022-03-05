On this day ...

MARCH 5, 1973 — New York Yankee pitchers Fritz Peterson and Mike Kekich announced they swapped wives and children.

Today

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon

Washington State vs. Wichita State, 10 a.m. in Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State at Arizona State, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis-Clark State at NAIA indoor national championships, 12:15 p.m. in Brookings, S.D.

COLLEGE ROWING

Washington State vs. Washington, USC at Las Vegas I, 9:15 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A consolation final at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian

Lapwai vs. Kamiah, 10:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I championship game at Ford Idaho Center, Nampa

Logos vs. Grace, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I third-place game at Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Kendrick vs. North Gem, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II consolation final at Caldwell High School

Pullman vs. Lynden, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A championship game at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima

Colfax vs. Columbia, 9:30 a.m in Washington Class 2B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Colfax vs. Warden, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B championship game at Spokane Arena

Garfield-Palouse vs. Colton, 1 p.m. Washington Class 1B third-place game at Spokane Arena

Pomeroy vs. Mossyrock, 9:30 a.m. in Washington Class 1B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena

SPORTS ON RADIO

High school boys basketball — Moscow vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 4A consolation final at Rocky Mountain High School, Meridian, KRPL-AM (1400); Colfax vs. Columbia, 9:30 a.m in Washington Class 2B fourth-place game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450); Pullman vs. Lynden, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A championship game at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima, KHTR-FM (104.7)

High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Warden, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B third-place/championship game at Spokane Arena, KCLX-AM (1450)

College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon, KOZE-AM (950)

Men’s college basketball — Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Northern Arizona at Idaho, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Tennis — Various tournaments, 6 a.m. and 1 p.m., Tennis

Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FC Bayern at Bayer Leverkusen, 6 a.m., ESPN2; Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham at Liverpool, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Charlotte FC at L.A. Galaxy, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, 5 a.m. Sunday, USA

High school basketball — Washington state championships: consolation and third-place games, 8, 9:30, 11:15 and 1 p.m., SWX; Washington state championships: title games, 5, 7 and 9 p.m., SWX

Women’s college basketball — Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal: VCU vs. Dayton, 8 a.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament quarterfinal: Georgetown vs. UConn, 9 a.m., FS1; Atlantic 10 tournament semifinal: Saint Joseph’s vs. UMass, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament quarterfinal: Marquette vs. DePaul, 11:30 a.m., FS2; WCC tournament quarterfinal: Portland vs. Loyola Marymount, 1:30 p.m., ROOT; Big East tournament quarterfinal: St. John’s vs. Villanova, 4 p.m., FS2; Big East tournament quarterfinal: Seton Hall vs. Creighton, 6:30 p.m., FS2

Golf — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, second round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, third round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, second round, 2 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, final round, 8 p.m., TGC; Ladies European Tour: International Series Thailand, final round, 9 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS2 and 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Alsco Uniforms 300, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Supercross: round 9, 4:30 p.m., CNBC

Men’s college basketball — Alabama at LSU, 9 a.m., CBS; Villanova at Butler, 9 a.m., Fox; Arkansas at Tennesee, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Davidson at Dayton, 9:30 a.m., USA; Kentucky at Florida, 11 a.m., CBS; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN; NC State at Florida St., 11 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at Creighton, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Rhode Island at St. Joseph’s, 11:30 a.m., USA; Stanford at Arizona St., noon, Pac-12; Missouri Valley tournament semifinal: Loyola-Chicago vs. Northern Iowa, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Washington St., 1 p.m., CBS; Texas at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; VCU at Saint Louis, 1 p.m., ESPN; DePaul at UConn, 2 p.m., Fox; California at Arizona, 2 p.m., Pac-12; North Carolina at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Iowa St. at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Missouri Valley tournament semifinal: Drake vs. Missouri St., 3 p.m., CBSSN; Georgetown at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Washington, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12; Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship: Morehead St. vs. Murray St., 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Boise St. at Colorado St., 5:30 p.m., CBSSN; St. John’s at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1; USC at UCLA, 7 p.m., ESPN; WCC tournament: San Francisco vs. BYU, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; San Diego St. at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; UNLV at New Mexico, 8 p.m., FS1; WCC tournament: Santa Clara vs. Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — Chicago at Philadelphia, noon, ABC; Seattle at Washington, 4 p.m., ROOT

Horse racing — 1/ST Saturday: Triple Crown Prep, 1 p.m., CNBC; America’s Day at the Races, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Swimming — TYR Pro Swim Series: day 1, 3 p.m., CNBC

Mixed martial arts — UFC 272: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN

NBA — Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

Cross-country skiing — Paralympics: men’s 18K sitting, 6 p.m., USA; women’s 15K standing, 11 p.m., USA

Men’s college volleyball — BYU at USC, 7 p.m., Pac-12

Paralympics — Beijing, 7:30 p.m. (taped), NBC

Snowboarding — Paralymics: cross (taped), 7:30 p.m., USA

SUNDAY

Golf — DP World Tour: The Kenya Open, final round, 1:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round, 9:30 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, final round, 1:30 p.m., TGC

Women’s soccer — FASL: Birmingham City at Arsenal, 4 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic FC at Livingston, 4 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Inter Miami CF at Austin FC, 1 p.m., ESPN; MLS: Portland at LA FC, 7 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2

Fishing — Bassmaster Series: 2022 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic, 5 a.m., FS1

Tennis — Lyon-WTA final, 6 a.m., Tennis; Monterrey-WTA final, 2:30 p.m., Tennis

Bowling — WSOB PBA: The Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, 9 a.m., FS1

Men’s college basketball — Houston at Memphis, 9 a.m., CBS; Big South tournament championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan at Ohio St., 9:30 a.m., Fox; Missouri Valley tournament championship: TBD, 11 a.m., CBS; Patriot League tournament semifinal: TBD, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Patriot League tournament semifinal: TBD, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Maryland at Michigan St., 1:30 p.m., CBS; Iowa at Illinois, 4:30 p.m., FS1

Women’s college basketball — Atlantic Coast Conference tournament championship: TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN; Southeastern Conference tournament championship: TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship: TBD, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament semifinal: TBD, noon, FS1; Big Ten tournament championship: TBD, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament semifinal: TBD, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Pac-12 tournament championship: TBD, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Paralympics — Beijing (taped), 9 a.m., NBC

NBA — Brooklyn at Boston, 10 a.m., ABC; Phoenix at Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Toronto at Cleveland, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; New York at L.A. Clippers, 7:05 p.m., ESPN

Women’s college gymnastics — California at UCLA, noon, Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400, 12:30 p.m., Fox

NHL — Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m., TNT; Seattle at Carolina, ROOT

Men’s college lacrosse — Utah at Jacksonville, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Men’s college hockey — Big Ten tournament quarterfinal: Michigan St. at Michigan, game 3, 4 p.m., FS2

College wrestling — Big 12 tournament championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Pac-12 tournament championship, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Cross country skiing — Paralympics: men’s 20K (taped), 6 p.m., USA; women’s 15K vision impaired (taped), 8:30 p.m., USA; women’s 15K standing (taped), 10:30 p.m., USA

Sled hockey — Paralympics: U.S. vs. South Korea, 9:05 p.m., USA

Snowboarding — Paralymics: cross finals (taped), 9:35 p.m., USA

