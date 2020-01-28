On this day ...

JANUARY 28, 1990 — The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl. The 49ers were the first repeat NFL champion in a decade and tied the Pittsburgh Steelers with four Super Bowl wins.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at William Jessup (Calif.), 1 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Cheney at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m.

East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Troy, 7 p.m.

Lapwai at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Upper Columbia at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.

Potlatch at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.

Deary at Kendrick, 8 p.m.

Asotin at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Cascade, 7:30 p.m. MST

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Cheney at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

East Valley at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.

Deary at Kendrick, 6 p.m.

Logos at Potlatch, 6 p.m.

Asotin at Liberty, 6 p.m.

St. John Bosco at Highland, 6 p.m.

Kamiah at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.

Asotin at Libery, 6 p.m.

Upper Columbia at Colfax, 6 p.m.

North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 5 p.m.

Salmon River at Cascade, 6 p.m. MST

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at William Jessup, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).

Prep basketball — Cheney at Clarkston, girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5).

East Valley at Pullman, girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7).

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s basketball — Villanova at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Florida State at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Mississippi State at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Syracuse at Clemson, 4 p.m., ROOT; Pittsburgh at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN; Fresno State at Air Force, 6 p.m., ROOT.

Women’s basketball — Iowa State at Baylor, 5:30 p.m., FS1.

NBA — Boston at Miami, 4:30 p.,m., TNT.

Tennis — Australian Open, midnight and 6 p.m., ESPN2, and 4 p.m., Tennis.

