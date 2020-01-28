On this day ...
JANUARY 28, 1990 — The San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 in the most lopsided Super Bowl. The 49ers were the first repeat NFL champion in a decade and tied the Pittsburgh Steelers with four Super Bowl wins.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at William Jessup (Calif.), 1 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Cheney at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Troy, 7 p.m.
Lapwai at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Upper Columbia at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Deary at Kendrick, 8 p.m.
Asotin at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Cascade, 7:30 p.m. MST
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Cheney at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
East Valley at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Deary at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Asotin at Liberty, 6 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Highland, 6 p.m.
Kamiah at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Upper Columbia at Colfax, 6 p.m.
North Idaho Christian at Pullman Christian, 5 p.m.
Salmon River at Cascade, 6 p.m. MST
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Post Falls at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at William Jessup, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950).
Prep basketball — Cheney at Clarkston, girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5).
East Valley at Pullman, girls 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7).
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s basketball — Villanova at St. John’s, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Florida State at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Mississippi State at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Syracuse at Clemson, 4 p.m., ROOT; Pittsburgh at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN; Fresno State at Air Force, 6 p.m., ROOT.
Women’s basketball — Iowa State at Baylor, 5:30 p.m., FS1.
NBA — Boston at Miami, 4:30 p.,m., TNT.
Tennis — Australian Open, midnight and 6 p.m., ESPN2, and 4 p.m., Tennis.