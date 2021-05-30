On this day ...
MAY 30, 1955 — Bob Sweikert, an Indianapolis native, won the Indianapolis 500. Bill Vukovich, seeking his third consecutive victory, was killed in a four-car crash on the 56th lap.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — French Open, 2 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Golf — EPGA Tour, Made in Denmark, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge, 10 a.m., TGC, and 11 a.m., CBS; Champions Tour, Senior PGA Championship, 1 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, Bank of Hope Founders Cup Match Play, 3:30 p.m., TGC.
College baseball — Atlantic Coast tournament, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Big East tournament, 10 a.m., FS2; Conference USA tournament, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Southeastern tournament, noon, ESPN2; Big 12 tournament, 3 p.m., ESPN2.
College softball — NCAA tournament, Georgia at Florida (if necessary), 9 a.m., ESPN; Washington at Oklahoma (if necessary), 1 p.m., ESPN; Arizona at Arkansas (if necessary), 6 p.mn., ESPN2.
Auto racing — Indianapolis 500, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600, 3 p.m., Fox.
NBA playoffs – New York at Atlanta, 10 a.m., ABC; Phoenix at Lakers, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Brooklyn at Boston, 4 p.m., TNT; Clippers at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., TNT
NHL playoffs — Tampa Bay at Carolina, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Vegas at Colorado, 5 p.m., NBC.
Horse racing – NYRA, America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2.
Men’s soccer – International Friendly, Switzerland vs. U.S., 11 a.m., ESPN; MLS, Portland at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., FS1; Austin FC at Seattle, 6:30 p,m., FS1.
MLB — Texas at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN;