On this day ...
JANUARY 26, 1913 — Jim Thorpe gave up his track medals from the 1912 Olympic games as a result of his having been a professional. He had been paid $25 for playing in a semipro baseball game.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m.
Weber State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
West Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Nezperce, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Valley at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 6 p.m.
St. John Bosco at Deary, 6 p.m.
Highland at Nezperce, 3 p.m.
Kamiah at Prairie, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston at East Valley, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Weber State, 10:30 a.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Weber State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Arizona at Washington State, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Figure skating — ISU: European Championships, 6 a.m.; U.S. Championships: rhythm dance, 4 p.m., USA; U.S. Championships: women’s short program, 7 p.m., USA
Golf — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, second round, noon, TGC; DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, second round, 11:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — St. Francis (N.Y.) at Wagner, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Middle Tennessee at FAU, 4 p.m., CBSSN; SMU at Memphis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Iowa at Michigan St., 4 p.m., FS1; Louisiana Tech at UAB, 6 p.m., CBSSN; UCLA at Southern Cal, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Purdue at Michigan, 6 p.m., FS1; Colorado at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Arizona at Washington St., 8 p.m., FS1; Utah at Oregon St., 8 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — New York at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Dallas at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT
Women’s college basketball — UConn at Tennessee, 5 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — The Australian Open, Karen Khachanov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas, men’s semifinal 1, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, men’s semifinal 2, 12:30 a.m. Friday, ESPN
