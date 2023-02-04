On this day ...
FEBRUARY 4, 1932 — The Winter Olympics opened in Lake Placid, N.Y., the first Winter Games in the United States.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at UCLA, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Sacramento State, 2 p.m.
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. Keiser (Fla.), 9 a.m. in Auburndale, Fla.
Lewis-Clark State at Southeastern (Fla.), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho at, Washington State hosts WSU Invitational, 11 a.m.
Lewis-Clark State at Lew Thorne Invitational, 11 a.m. at Eastern Oregon
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State vs. William Jessup (Calif.), 9 a.m. in Newberg, Ore.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at BYU, 11 a.m.
Idaho at Wyoming, 10 a.m.
Whitworth at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Idaho at Lumberjack Diving Invite, 9:30 a.m. in Flagstaff, Ariz.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 3 p.m.
Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m.
Orofino at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Charter at Kamiah, 2:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Logos, 2:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Timberline, 7:30 p.m.
Pomeroy at Touchet, 5:30 p.m.
Kettle Falls vs. Asotin, 4 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament first round at West Valley High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Logos vs. Genesee, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Clearwater Valley vs. Troy, 4:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at Lewiston High School
Lapwai vs. Potlatch, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal at Lewiston High School
Kamiah vs. Prairie, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal at Lewiston High School
Salmon River vs. Council, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal at Meadows Valley High School
Pomeroy at Touchet, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A district meet, 9 a.m. at Spokane Convention Center
Colfax, Garfield-Palouse at, Pomeroy hosts Class 1B/2B district tournament, 11 a.m.
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville at Mario D’Orazio Memorial, 9 a.m. at Challis High School
SPORTS ON RADIO
College basketball — Lewis-Clark State vs. Keiser (Fla.), 9 a.m. at Auburndale, Fla., KOZE-AM (950/95.5); Lewis-Clark State at Southeastern (Fla.), 1 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950.95.5)
Men’s college basketball — Kansas at Iowa St., 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Idaho at Sacramento State, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at UCLA, 4 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
Women’s college basketball — Sacramento State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Corban at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM (950/95.5)
High school boys basketball — Lake City at Moscow, 3 p.m., KMGI-FM (102.5)
NBA — Dallas at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA Club World Cup second round: Wydad AC vs. Al Hilal SFC, 6:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Leicester City at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., USA; FIFA Club World Cup: Seattle vs. Al Ahly, 8:50 a.m., FS2; Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX: Club América at Santos Laguna, 7 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Kansas at Iowa St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia at Virginia Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. vs. Rutgers, 9 a.m., Fox; UConn at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; Davidson at UMass, 9:30 a.m., USA; Texas Tech at Baylor, 10 a.m., CBS; HBCU Legacy Classic: Morgan St. vs. Delaware St., 10 a.m., TNT; Auburn at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN; Florida St. at Louisville, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Butler at Marquette, 11 a.m., FS1; Illinois at Iowa, 11:30 a.m., Fox; George Mason at Loyola of Chicago, 11:30 a.m., USA; HBCU Legacy Classic: Norfolk St. vs. Hampton, 12:30 p.m., TNT; Murray St. at Indiana St., 1 p.m., CBSSN; Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPN; Texas at Kansas St., 1 p.m., ESPN2; St. John’s at Xavier, 2 p.m., Fox; Wofford at Furman, 3 p.m., CBSSN; North Carolina at Duke, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Washington St. at UCLA, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Villanova at Creighton, 4:30 p.m., Fox; Utah St. at Colorado St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Florida at Kentucky, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma at West Virginia (joined in progress), 5:30 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Southern Cal, 6:30 p.m., FS1; Oregon St. at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., Pac-12; Wyoming at San Jose St., 7 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon at Arizona St., 7 p.m., ESPN2; Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Women’s college basketball — Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2; 1/ST RACING TOUR, 1 p.m., CNBC
NHL — All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Central vs. Pacific, noon, ABC; All-Star Game: 3-on-3 Tournament, Metropolitan vs. Atlantic, 1 p.m., ABC
Bowling — PBA: The U.S Open match play, 1 p.m., FS1
Women’s college gymnastics — Oregon St. at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Track and field — New Balance Indoor: The Boston Grand Prix, 1 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series practice, 3 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NBA — L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Dallas at Golden State, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 290 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader (heavyweights), 6 p.m., CBS
Golf — DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, final round, 12:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS
Tennis — Hua Hin-WTA final, 2:30 a.m., Tennis; Lyon-WTA final, 6:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — SPFL: Celtic at St. Johnstone, 3:55 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Leeds United at Nottingham Forest, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., NBC; Serie A: Bologna at Fiorentina, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, 5 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — DePaul at Seton Hall, 9 a.m., FS1; Fordham at Richmond, 9 a.m., USA; Ohio St. at Michigan, 10 a.m., CBS; Houston at Temple, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Colorado, 4 p.m., FS1
Women’s college basketball — North Carolina at Louisville, 9 a.m., ESPN2; South Carolina at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; LSU at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Purdue, 11 a.m., FS1; Stanford at Washington, noon, Pac-12; Ohio St. at Maryland, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Utah at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Bowling — PBA: The U.S Open finals, 11 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2 and 1 p.m., FS1
NFL — 2023 Pro Bowl games, noon, ABC and ESPN
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: Clash at The Coliseum heat races, 2 p.m., Fox; NASCAR Cup Series: The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, 5 p.m., Fox
Rodeo — PBR: The Wrangler Long Live The Cowboys Classic, championship round, 2 p.m., CBSSN
NBA — Philadelphia at New York, 3 p.m., ESPN