On this day ...
JANUARY 17, 1988 — The Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns for the second consecutive year in the AFC championship game. Defensive back Jeremiah Castille strips running back Earnest Byner at the Denver 3-yard line with 65 seconds left in the game to preserve a 38-33 victory.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona at Washington State, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.
Highland at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Colfax at Tekoa-Rosalia, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at Prescott, 6 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Oakesdale, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage and Country Christian at Pullman Christian
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Coeur d’Alene, 5:30 p.m.
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Prairie at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Oakesdale, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
Sunnyside Christian at Pomeroy, 6:30 p.m.
Colfax at Tekoa-Rosalia, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Clearwater Classic, Booth Hall, Lewiston, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school boys basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
High school girls basketball — Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
Women’s college basketball — Arizona at Washington State, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 9 a.m., TGC; Latin America Amateur Championship, noon, ESPN2; PGA Tour: American Express, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, 10:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Schalke, 11:20 a.m., FS2
Swimming — TYR: Pro Swim Series, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s college basketball — Marquette at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Arizona vs. Washington State, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Men’s college basketball — Dayton at St. Louis, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Michigan State, 4 p.m., FS1; Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1
NBA — Chicago at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — various tournaments, 5:30 p.m., 10 p.m., 11:30 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college gymnastics — Oklahoma at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing — ShoBox: The New Generation, 7 p.m., SHO
SATURDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, 12:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: American Express, noon, TGC; PGA Tour: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, 4 p.m., TGC; Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, 10:30 p.m., TGC.
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham at Watford, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League: Arsenal at Sheffield, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, 3:25 a.m. Sunday, ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 9 a.m., ESPN; Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Seton Hall at St. John’s, 9 a.m., Fox; Connecticut at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; La Salle at Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; Auburn at Florida, 10:30 a.m., CBS; Kansas at Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN; Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Marquette at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1; Colorado at Arizona, 11:30 a.m., Fox; Richmond at George Mason, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; Oregon at Washington, 12:45 p.m., CBS; Kentucky at Arkansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Wichita State, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network; Providence at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1; George Washington at Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Louisville at Duke, 3 p.m., ESPN; Northern Iowa at Bradley, 3 p.m., ESPN2; LSU at Mississippi, 5 p.m., ESPN2; BYU at Gonzaga, 7 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., ABC; L.A. Lakers at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Swimming — TYR Pro Swim Series: Day 2, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
Boxing — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, 3:30 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (Super Welterweight), 5 p.m., Fox
Women’s college basketball — West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN