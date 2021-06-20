On this day ...
JUNE 20, 1982 — Tom Watson won the U.S. Open by two strokes over Jack Nicklaus.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Spokane Expos vs. Mercedes-Benz of Seattle, 10 a.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Hanford Flames vs. Kennewick Outlaws, 12:30 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Lewis-Clark Twins vs. River City, 3 p.m. in Dwight Church Tournament at Harris Field
Dwight Church Tournament championship game, 5:30 p.m. at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, game 1, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., KLER-AM (1300); St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The French Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., NBCSN; IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; FIA Formula E Championship: Round 9, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — The U.S. Open: final round, 7 a.m., TGC and 9 a.m., NBC; LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, final round, 11 a.m., CBS
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Switzerland vs. Turkey, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Italy vs. Wales, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United, 11 a.m., ESPN; Copa América: Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 2 p.m., Fox; Copa América: Colombia vs. Peru, 5 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., TBS; Tampa Bay at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; St. Louis at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN
Bowling — PBA: The King Of The Lanes, 11 a.m., FS1
College baseball — World Series: Virginia vs. Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPN2; World Series: Mississippi St. vs. Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, game 1, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference semifinal series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., game 7, TNT
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Kansas City at Portland, 1 p.m., CBS
WNBA — New York at Los Angeles, 1 p.m., ESPN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Surf Ranch Pro day 3, 1 p.m., FS1
Rugby — MLR: Los Angeles at San Diego, 3 p.m., FS2
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: Vegas at Montréal, game 4, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Swimming — U.S. Olympic Trials, 5 p.m., NBC
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 6 p.m., NBC
Monday
SUMMER BASEBALL
Northern Lakes at Lewis-Clark Cubs (2), 4 p.m.
West Valley at Pullman Posse (2), 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Summer baseball — West Valley at Pullman Posse (2), 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: North Macedonia vs. Netherlands, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Ukraine vs. Austria, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; UEFA European Championship: Russia vs. Denmark, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Finland vs. Belgium, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Copa América: Uruguay vs. Chile, 2 p.m., FS1; Copa América: Argentina vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m., FS1
College baseball — World Series: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, 4 p.m., ESPN
Track and field — U.S. Olympic Trials, 4 p.m., NBCSN and 5 p.m., NBC
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup semifinal series: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, game 5, 5 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7 p.m.