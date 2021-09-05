On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 6, 1941 — Bobby Riggs beat Frank Kovacs in four sets to win the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Sarah Palfrey Cooke won the women’s title with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Pauline Betz.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — The U.S. Open: round of 16, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — The Solheim Cup, final day, 9 a.m., TGC
MLB — Tampa Bay at Boston, 10 a.m., ESPN; San Francisco at Colorado, 1 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m., ROOT
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., FS2; and 2 p.m., FS1
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Piper, 4 p.m., FS1; Team Jaquish vs. Team Osterman, 7 p.m., CBSSN
College football — Louisville vs. Mississippi St., 5 p.m., ESPN
Men's college soccer — UC Santa Barbara at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12