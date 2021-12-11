On this day ...
DECEMBER 11, 1992 — Gary Bettman, the NBA’s senior vice president and general counsel, was named the NHL’s commissioner.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at CSU Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
South Dakota State at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at George Fox, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Texas, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State, Washington State at Spokane Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kendrick at Nezperce, 5:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Salmon River vs. Dietrich in Small School Showcase at Mountain View, 4 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, 1:30 p.m.
Lapwai at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
St. John Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Potlatch at Kamiah, 3 p.m.
Kendrick at Nezperce, 1:45 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.
Deary at Lakeside, 1 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Logos, noon
McCall-Donnelly at Grangeville, 4:30 p.m.
St. John Endicott/LaCrosse at Pomeroy, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Moscow, 2 p.m.
Clarkston at Leonard Schutte Invitational, 10 a.m. at Othello
Pullman at Inland Empire Invitational, 9 a.m. at Central Valley
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Orofino, Potlatch at George Wilde Invitational, 9 a.m. at Kellogg
Colfax, Pomeroy at Brice Williams Invitational, 9 a.m. at Liberty of Spangle
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Texas, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — South Dakota State at Washington State, noon, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Idaho at CSU Bakersfield, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — NBCSN; Serie A: Salernitana at Fiorentina, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Southampton at Arsenal, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN; FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal: Egypt vs. Jordan, 6:45 a.m., FS1; Premier League: Aston Villa at Liverpool, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Norwich City, 9:30 a.m., NBC; FIFA Arab Cup quarterfinal: Morocco vs. Algeria, 10:45 a.m., FS2; MLS Cup: New York City FC at Portland, noon, ABC
Men’s college basketball — Nebraska at Auburn, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Syracuse at Georgetown, 9 a.m., Fox; BYU vs. Creighton, 9 a.m., FS1; Arkansas vs. Oklahoma, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Central Connecticut at Providence, 11 a.m., FS1; UCLA at Marquette, 11:30 a.m., Fox; South Dakota St. vs. Washington St., noon, Pac-12; Missouri at Kansas, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; St. Bonaventure vs. UConn, 1 p.m., ESPN2; E. Illlinois at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1; Arizona at Illinois, 2 p.m., Fox; Boston College at Saint Louis, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Manhattan at Utah, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Kentucky at Notre Dame, 2:15 p.m., ESPN; LSU vs. Georgia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Minnesota at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12; Cincinnati at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Santa Clara at California, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Houston at Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College football — FCS playoffs: E. Tennessee St. at N. Dakota St., 9 a.m., ESPN; Army vs. Navy, noon, CBS; Heisman Trophy ceremony, 5 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — UCLA vs. Connecticut, 10 a.m., ABC;
Golf — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, second round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, NBC
Snowboarding — FIS: World Cup, 11 a.m., NBCSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 1 p.m., FS2
NBA — Utah at Washington, 4 p.m., ROOT; Golden State at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Men’s college hockey — Michigan St. at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC 269: preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN2
WHL — Spokane at Portland, 6 p.m., SWX
Boxing — Top Rank: Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey (lightweights), 6 p.m., ESPN; Showtime Championship: Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo (bantamweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
NHL — Columbus at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Burnley, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Everton at Crystal Palace, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: Lazio at Sassuolo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Serie A: Cagliari at Inter Milan, 11:45 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s college basketball — Florida St. vs. South Carolina, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Colgate at St. John’s, 9 a.m., FS1; Virginia Tech at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Villanova at Baylor, noon, ABC; Kent St. at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Stanford, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Rutgers at Seton Hall, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 11 a.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Jimmy V Classic: Kentucky at Louisville, 10 a.m., ESPN; Jimmy V Classic: Maryland at South Carolina, noon, ESPN; Boise St. at Washington St., noon, Pac-12
NFL — Las Vegas at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Seattle at Houston, 10 a.m., Fox; San Francisco at Cincinnati, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Chicago at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1
PBL baseball — All Star Game, 1 p.m., FS2
CFL Grey Cup — Winnipeg at Hamilton, 3 p.m., ESPN2