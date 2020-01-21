On this day ...

JANUARY 21, 1947 — Carl Hubbell, Frank Frisch, Mickey Cochrane, and Lefty Grove were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

East Valley at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.

Pullman at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.

Kamiah at Highland, 6 p.m.

Troy at Logos, 7:30 p.m.

Salmon River at Meadows Valley, 6 p.m. MST

Dayton-Waitsburg at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.

Colton at Deary, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Colfax, 6 p.m.

Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.

Kendrick at St. John Bosco 6 p.m.

Lapwai at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

Orofino at Prairie, 6 p.m.

Dayton-Waitsburg at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

College Place at Colton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Cheney at Pullman, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Prep basketball — East Valley at Clarkston, boys 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5).

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, 11 a.m., TGC.

Tennis — Australian Open, midnight, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2, and 4 p.m., Tennis.

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN.

Men’s basketball — Georgia at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Northwestern, 4 p.m., FS1; Miami at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1.

NHL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.

