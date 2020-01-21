On this day ...
JANUARY 21, 1947 — Carl Hubbell, Frank Frisch, Mickey Cochrane, and Lefty Grove were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
East Valley at Clarkston, 5:30 p.m.
Pullman at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Colfax, 7:30 p.m.
Kamiah at Highland, 6 p.m.
Troy at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Meadows Valley, 6 p.m. MST
Dayton-Waitsburg at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
Colton at Deary, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
East Valley at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Colfax, 6 p.m.
Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.
Kendrick at St. John Bosco 6 p.m.
Lapwai at Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Dayton-Waitsburg at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
College Place at Colton, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Cheney at Pullman, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Prep basketball — East Valley at Clarkston, boys 5:30 p.m., boys 7 p.m., KZID-FM (98.5).
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, 11 a.m., TGC.
Tennis — Australian Open, midnight, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., ESPN2, and 4 p.m., Tennis.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Arsenal at Chelsea, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s basketball — Georgia at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN; Kansas State at Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Northwestern, 4 p.m., FS1; Miami at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN; St. John’s at Marquette, 6 p.m., FS1.
NHL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.