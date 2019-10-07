On this day ...
OCTOBER 7, 1967 — Tulsa receivers Ricky Eber and Harry Wood had the best combined receiving day in college football history. Eber had 20 catches for 322 yards and three touchdowns, and Wood snagged 13 receptions for 318 yards as the Golden Hurricanes clobbered Idaho State 58-0.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Timberline at Logos, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Deary at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
MLB baseball — NL Division Series, Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 4, 3 p.m., TBS; NL Division Series, L.A. Dodgers at Washington, Game 4, 3:40 p.m., TBS; AL Division Series, N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., FS1
NFL football — Cleveland at San Francisco, 5 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Masters and The Tianjin Open early rounds, 8 p.m., TENNIS; ATP, The Shanghai Masters, 3:30 a.m. (Tuesday), TENNIS.