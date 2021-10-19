On this day ...
OCTOBER 19, 1994 — Duke beat North Carolina 3-2 in a women’s soccer match that ended the Tar Heels’ unbeaten streak of 101 games.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Walla Walla, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Colonel Wollenberg Ram Classic, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Clarkston at Pullman, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, 6:30 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament loser-out match
Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament final
Kamiah vs. Logos, 6:30 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Prairie vs. Genesee, 8 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at LCSC Activity Center
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Colfax at Davenport, 6:30 p.m.
Oakesdale at Colton, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game Three, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400AM); A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game Four, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400AM)
SPORTS ON TV
College golf — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark., noon, TGC
MLB — N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game Three, 2 p.m., TBS; A.L. Championship Series: Houston at Boston, Game Four, 5 p.m., FS1
NBA — Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Golden State at LA Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL — NY Islanders at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., 6 a.m., 4 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, Tennis