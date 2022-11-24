On this day ...
NOVEMBER 24, 1977 — Miami’s Bob Griese threw for six touchdowns in a 55-14 Thanksgiving Day victory against the Detroit Lions.
Golf — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women’s Open, first round, 7 a.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, second round, 6:30 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, second round, 2 a.m. Friday, TGC
Tennis — Davis Cup quarterfinal: Canada vs. Germany, 7 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Ghana, 8 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Serbia, 11 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, 2 a.m. Friday, FS1
Men’s college basketball — Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal: teams TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN; ESPN Events Invitational quarterfinal: Florida St. vs. Siena, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Phil Knight Invitational quarterfinal: North Carolina vs. Portland, 10 a.m., ESPN; Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal: teams TBD, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Phil Knight Legacy quarterfinal: Duke vs. Oregon St., noon, ESPN; Phil Knight Invitational quarterfinal: Iowa St. vs. Villanova, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; ESPN Events Invitational quarterfinal: Oklahoma vs. Nebraska, 2 p.m., ESPN; Phil Knight Legacy quarterfinal: Florida vs. Xavier, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Phil Knight Invitational quarterfinal: UConn vs. Oregon, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Phil Knight Legacy quarterfinal: Purdue vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Phil Knight Invitational quarterfinal: Alabama vs. Michigan St., 7:30 p.m., ESPN2; Phil Knight Legacy quarterfinal: Portland St. vs. Gonzaga, 9:30 p.m., ESPN; Wooden Legacy championship: teams TBD, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2 and 9 a.m., FS1
NFL — Buffalo at Detroit, 9:30 a.m., CBS; N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 1:30 p.m., Fox; New England at Minnesota, 5:15 p.m., NBC
College football — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m., ESPN
