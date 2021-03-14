On this day ...
MARCH 14, 1976 — Bill Shoemaker posted his 7,000th career victory, aboard Royal Derby II, in the fifth race at Santa Anita Park.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Oregon State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Montana at Idaho, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Arizona at Washington State, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester United, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — NHRA: The AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, 9 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Instacart 500, 12:30 p.m., Fox
Men’s college basketball — Patriot League championship: Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Atlantic 10 championship: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU, 10 a.m., CBS; SEC championship: Alabama vs. LSU, 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic championship: Cincinnati vs. Houston, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten championship: Ohio State vs. Illinois, 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA Basketball Championship Selection Show, 3 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — Big 12 championship: Baylor vs. West Virginia, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Southland championship: Sam Houston State vs. Stephen F. Austin, 11 a.m. CBSSN; Patriot League championship: Lehigh vs. Boston U., 1 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college soccer — UCLA at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; California at Washington, 1 p.m., Pac-12
College football — Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St., noon, ESPN2
Bowling — PBA: The WSOB XII Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, noon, FS1
Women’s volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Edmond vs. Team De La Cruz, 2 p.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Larson vs. Team Nwanebu, 5 p.m., FS2
NHL — Los Angeles at Colorado, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 6 p.m., ESPN
Monday
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Spring Invtational, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State’s women at NCAA Championships, 10:50 a.m. in Stillwater, Okla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ GOLF
Orofino at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Lewiston Country Club
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ GOLF
Orofino at, Lewiston hosts Lewiston Invitational, 9 a.m. at Bryden Canyon Golf Course
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, 11:55 a.m.
NHL — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s college basketball — NCAA Women’s Selection Special, 6 p.m., ESPN, and 7 p.m., ESPN2
Bowling — PBA: The WSOB Cheetah Championship, 4 p.m., FS1
NBA — New York at Brooklyn, 4:15 p.m., ESPN; L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 6:35 p.m., ESPN