On this day ...
AUGUST 21, 1931 — Babe Ruth of the Yankees clobbered home run No. 600 of his career, propelling New York past the St. Louis Browns 11-7.
Today
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).
SPORTS ON TV
Horse racing — Breeders’ Cup: Challenge Series, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2.
Tennis — WTA, The NYJTL Bronx Open early rounds, 8 a.m., TENNIS; ATP Tennis, Winston-Salem Open early rounds, noon, TENNIS.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Tampa Bay, 10:10 a.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League, Krasnodar at Olympiacos, first leg, noon, TNT.
Little League World Series — Chung Nam, South Korea vs. Chofu City, Japan, international semifinal, at Williamsport, Pa., noon, ESPN; Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2.
Golf — European Tour, Scandinavian Invitational first round, at Molndal, Sweden, 2 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF.