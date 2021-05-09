On this day ...
MAY 9, 1942 — Alsab, ridden by Basil James, won the Preakness Stakes by one length over Requested.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UCLA at Washington State, 1:05 p.m.
Corban at Lewis-Clark State, noon in Cascade Conference tournament championship at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., KLER-AM (1300)
College baseball — Corban at Lewis-Clark State, noon in Cascade Conference tournament championship at Harris Field, KOZE-AM (950); UCLA at Washington State, 1:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Spanish Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Women’s soccer — FASL: Reading at Chelsea, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — Madrid-ATP doubles final, 6:30 a.m., Tennis; Madrid-ATP singles final, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, 1 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Women’s college beach volleyball — NCAA tournament: teams TBD, 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
Golf — The Walker Cup, 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, final round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Atlanta United at Inter Miami CF, 10 a.m., ABC; Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Arsenal, 11 a.m., NBC; MLS: Seattle at Portland, noon, ABC; MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse — Patriot League championship: Loyola (Md.) at Lehigh, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
NBA — Miami at Boston, 10:15 a.m., ESPN; N.Y. Knicks at L.A. Clippers, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
College baseball — Navy at Army, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
College softball — Arizona at Oregon, noon, Pac-12; Stanford at UCLA, 2 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s curling — World Championship: TBD, noon, NBCSN
Track and field — USATF: The Golden Games at Mt. SAC, 1:30 p.m., NBC
Rugby — MLR: San Diego at Seattle, 5 p.m., ROOT
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 4 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament first round
Sandpoint vs. Lakeland, 3 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament first round at Moscow
Sandpoint-Lakeland winner at Moscow, 5 p.m. in Game 1 of best-of-3 Class 4A district tournament championship series
Orofino vs. St. Maries, 10 a.m. in Class 2A district tournament
Orofino-St. Maries loser at Grangeville, 1 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament
Orofino-St. Maries winner at Grangeville, 4 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Kamiah/CV at St. Maries, noon in Class 2A district tournament first round
Grangeville vs. Orofino, noon in Class 2A district tournament first round at St. Maries
Kamiah/CV-St. Maries winner vs. Grangeville-Orofino winner, 2 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament final at St. Maries
Kamiah/CV-St. Maries loser vs. Grangeville-Orofino loser, 2 p.m. in Class 2A district tournament loser-out game at St. Maries
Clarkston at Shadle Park, 4 p.m. in Class 2A GSL culminating event
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston at Class 5A regional, 10 a.m. at Avondale
Moscow at Class 4A regional, 9 a.m.
Clarkston, Pullman at GSL 5, 1 p.m. at Liberty Lake Golf Course
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA early rounds, 1 a.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Burnley at Fulham, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN
MLB — L.A. Angels at Houston, 5 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Dallas at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Utah at Golden State, 7 p.m., ROOT