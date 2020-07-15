On this day ...
JULY 15, 1945 — Byron Nelson defeated Sam Byrd in the final round to capture the PGA.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Central Valley at Moscow Junior Blue Devils (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Cagliari at Sampdoria, 10;25 a.m., ESPN; Serie A: Fiorentina at Lecce, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; USL: Memphis at Birmingham, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Open, 4 p.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The All-Star Race, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige (featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
KBO baseball — NC at Kiwoom, 2:25 a.m. Thursday, ESPN2
Rugby — NRL: Canberra at Sydney, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, FS1