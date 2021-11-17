On this day ...
NOVEMBER 17, 1991 — Detroit offensive lineman Mike Utley suffered a spinal injury on the first play of the fourth quarter of a 21-10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams and was left paralyzed from the chest down.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
High school girls’ basketball — Lewiston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP Finals doubles round robin, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; ATP Finals singles round robin, noon, Tennis; WTA Finals doubles final, 3 p.m., Tennis; WTA Finals singles final, 5:30 p.m., Tennis; WTT: New York vs. San Diego, 7 p.m., NBCSN; ATP Finals doubles round robin, 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Boston College at Rhode Island, 3 p.m., CBSSN; LIU Brooklyn at UConn, 3:30 p.m., FS2; Michigan St. at Butler, 4 p.m., FS1; NC State at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m., FS1; Valparaiso at Stanford, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; St. John’s at Indiana, 6 p.m., FS1; North Florida at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
College football — N. Illinois at Buffalo, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Dallas at Phoenix, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Chicago at Seattle, 7 p.m., TNT
Golf — European Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, first round, 11 p.m., TGC