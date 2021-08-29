On this day ...
AUGUST 30, 1979 — Kathy Horvath, five days past her 14th birthday, lost a first-round match to Diane Fromholtz, 7-6, 6-2, to become the youngest person to play a match at the U.S. Open. Later in the day, John McEnroe defeated Ilie Nastase, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in a match that featured Nastase being defaulted by chair umpire Frank Hammond. An 18-minute free-for-all ensued in which fans became uncontrollable and Nastase is reinstated by tournament referee Mike Blanchard. Blanchard replaced Hammond in the chair for the remainder of the match.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Paralympics — Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, midnight, NBCSN; Wheelchair basketball, road cycling, sitting volleyball, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, road cycling, midnight Tuesday, NBCSN
Tennis — The U.S. Open, first round, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Boston at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m., ESPN; Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Hayward, 4 p.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Osterman, 7 p.m., CBSSN