On this day ...
AUGUST 7, 2012 — Aly Raisman became the first U.S. woman to win Olympic gold on floor. She picked up a bronze on balance beam on the final day of gymnastics at the London Olympics and just missed a medal in the all-around.
On this day ...
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — L.A. Angels at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Fishing — SFC: The Texas International, 7 a.m., CBSSN
Golf — LPGA: The AIG Women’s Open, final round, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, final round, noon, TGC; Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — IMSA Sports Car Championship: The Fastlane Sportscar Weekend, 9 a.m., USA; NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, noon, USA; NTT IndyCar Series: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, game of the week, 9 a.m., CBS; PBR Team Series: The Outlaw Days, day 3, 10 a.m., CBSSN
CrossFit — The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games, 10 a.m., CBS
WNBA — Connecticut at Chicago, 10 a.m., ABC; Las Vegas at Seattle, noon, ABC
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m., FS2 and 10:30 a.m., FS1
Baseball — Little League Southeast Regional: Tennessee vs. Georgia, noon, ESPN; Perfect Game 11-U Select Festival: East vs. West, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; MLB: L.A. Angels at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Little League Southwest Regional: Texas East vs. Texas West, 2 p.m., ESPN; MLB: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4 p.m., ESPN; Intermediate 50/70 Baseball World Series final: International vs. U.S., 6 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — CPL: York United FC at Valour FC, 2 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Washington-ATP/WTA final, San Jose-WTA final, 2 p.m., Tennis
Softball — Senior League World Series final: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Bonney Lake, Wash., 6 p.m. in Northwest Region tournament in San Bernardino, Calif.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Little League baseball — New England Regional: Bangor, Maine vs. Middleborough, Mass., 6 a.m., ESPN; Southeast Regional: teams TBD, 8 a.m., ESPN; Metro Regional: Massapequa, N.Y. vs. Fairfield, Conn., 10 a.m., ESPN; Southwest Regional: teams TBD, noon, ESPN; West Regional: Rocklin, Calif. vs Honolulu, 2 p.m., ESPN; Great Lakes Regional: teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN; Northwest Regional: Lewiston vs. Bonney Lake, Wash., 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA early rounds, 8 a.m., Tennis
MLB — N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
