OCTOBER 22, 1950 — The Los Angeles Rams beat the Baltimore Colts 70-27.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Central Washington at Idaho, exhibition, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Cheney at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.

Pomeroy at Colton, 6 p.m.

Asotin at Reardan, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho 1A Division I Tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Lapwai vs. Prairie, 5:30 p.m.

Idaho 1A Division II Tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Highland vs. Logos, 4 p..m.; winner vs. Kendrick-Deary loser, 7 p.m.

Idaho 4A District I-II tournament — Sandpoint at Moscow, 6 p.m.

Lewiston at Regionals, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Cheney at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

East Valley at Pullman, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

World Series — Washington at Houston, 5 p.m., Fox.

NBA — New Orleans at Toronto, 5 p.mn., TNT; Lakers at Clippers, 7:30 p.m., TNT,

Men’s soccer — UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen at Athletico Madrid, 9:55 a.m., TNT; Atalanta at Manchester City, noon, TNT.

Tennis — various tournament, 4:30 a.m., Tennis.

